Michigan State Police investigate shooting on Davison Freeway in Detroit

DETROIT – A man was injured Saturday in a shooting on the Davision Freeway in Detroit.

Michigan State Police said the victim entered the freeway from Gallagher Street at about 3:10 p.m. and his vehicle was shot at from behind near Joseph Campau Avenue. Police said the victim was able to drive himself to Henry Ford Hospital after he was struck with fragments in the back of the head and neck.

No information on the suspect or the vehicle has been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police at 734-287-5000.

