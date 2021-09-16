3 people taken to hospital after being shot on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Authorities said three people have been rushed to the hospital after after being shot Wednesday night in Detroit.

The incident happened in the area of Roxbury Street and Whittier Avenue. Officials said one victim was shot in the head and another shot in the arm. It was unknown where on the body the third victim was shot.

At least one person was handcuffed.

