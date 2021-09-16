Partly Cloudy icon
77º

Local News

Taylor motorcyclist rear-ended, killed by hit-and-run driver in Dearborn Heights

42-year-old Taylor man killed

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Dearborn Heights, Wayne County, Local, Crash, Dearborn Heights Crash, Hit-And-Run, Crime, Dearborn Heights Crime, Deadly Crash, Fatal Crash, Dearborn Heights Police, Dearborn Heights Police Department, Van Born Road, Campbell Street, Taylor, Motorcycle, Motorcycle Crash, Telegraph Road
A motorcycle.
A motorcycle.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Taylor motorcyclist was rear-ended and killed overnight by a hit-and-run driver in Dearborn Heights, police said.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 15) in the area of Van Born Road and Campbell Street, according to authorities.

Officers from Dearborn Heights arrived at the scene and found a 42-year-old Taylor man unresponsive, they said. He was taken to Beaumont Hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to officials.

Police said the motorcycle was rear-ended by another vehicle, and the driver of that vehicle fled the location.

The vehicle that struck the motorcycle is reported to have been an older model Ford F-150, Dearborn Heights police said. Investigators were told it might have been “greenish” in color, but they found red paint at the scene, so that is still undetermined.

The hit-and-run vehicle should have front-end damage, police said. It was last seen heading west on Van Born Road, toward Telegraph Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-277-7391.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email