Taylor motorcyclist rear-ended, killed by hit-and-run driver in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Taylor motorcyclist was rear-ended and killed overnight by a hit-and-run driver in Dearborn Heights, police said.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 15) in the area of Van Born Road and Campbell Street, according to authorities.

Officers from Dearborn Heights arrived at the scene and found a 42-year-old Taylor man unresponsive, they said. He was taken to Beaumont Hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to officials.

Police said the motorcycle was rear-ended by another vehicle, and the driver of that vehicle fled the location.

The vehicle that struck the motorcycle is reported to have been an older model Ford F-150, Dearborn Heights police said. Investigators were told it might have been “greenish” in color, but they found red paint at the scene, so that is still undetermined.

The hit-and-run vehicle should have front-end damage, police said. It was last seen heading west on Van Born Road, toward Telegraph Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-277-7391.