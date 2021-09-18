Person of interest in custody in connection with Dearborn Heights hit-and-run, police say

Person of interest in custody after deadly Dearborn Heights hit-and-run

Person of interest in custody after deadly Dearborn Heights hit-and-run

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Authorities said a person of interest is in custody in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Dearborn Heights.

Police say a vehicle believed to be involved was tracked to a home in Madison Heights.

The crash happened at about 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, in the area of Van Born Road and Campbell Street, according to authorities.

Dearborn Heights police arrived at the scene and found a 42-year-old Taylor man unresponsive, they said. He was taken to Beaumont Hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to officials.

Ad

Police said the motorcycle was rear-ended by another vehicle, and the driver of that vehicle fled the location.

More: Local news coverage