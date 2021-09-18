Clear icon
72º

Local News

Person of interest in custody in connection with Dearborn Heights hit-and-run, police say

Police say vehicle recovered, tracked to Madison Heights home

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Tags: Dearborn Heights, Person Of Interest, Hit-And-Run, Deadly Hit-And-Run, Van Born Road, Campbell Street, Dearborn Heights Police, Dearborn Heights Police Department, Wayne County, Taylor, Madison Heights, Metro Detroit, Local News, Local, News, Michigan, Michigan News
Person of interest in custody after deadly Dearborn Heights hit-and-run
Person of interest in custody after deadly Dearborn Heights hit-and-run

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Authorities said a person of interest is in custody in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Dearborn Heights.

Police say a vehicle believed to be involved was tracked to a home in Madison Heights.

The crash happened at about 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, in the area of Van Born Road and Campbell Street, according to authorities.

Dearborn Heights police arrived at the scene and found a 42-year-old Taylor man unresponsive, they said. He was taken to Beaumont Hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to officials.

Police said the motorcycle was rear-ended by another vehicle, and the driver of that vehicle fled the location.

More: Local news coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

DeJanay Booth joined WDIV as a web producer in July 2020. She previously worked as a news reporter in New Mexico before moving back to Michigan.

email