The scene of a Sept. 17, 2021, shooting at Fort Street and Beaubien Boulevard in Downtown Detroit.

DETROIT – One person is injured and another was arrested after a shooting overnight in Downtown Detroit, authorities said.

The shooting happened at 1:13 a.m. Friday (Sept. 17) in the area of East Fort Street and Beaubien Boulevard, Detroit police said.

A 29-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital, but he is stable, according to officials.

Police said they arrested a 24-year-old man.

The victim was unable to provide any circumstances surrounding the shooting, according to authorities.

Shell casings marked at the location of a Sept. 17, 2021, shooting at Fort Street and Beaubien Boulevard in Downtown Detroit. (WDIV)