Man in custody after forcing his way into Dearborn home, assaulting resident

Officials say attack happened on Lanson Street

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

DEARBORN, Mich. – A man has been taken into custody after forcing his way into a Dearborn home and assaulting a resident, police said.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 22) in the 14000 block of Lanson Street, officials said.

A man forced his way into an occupied home, assaulted a resident and then fled the scene, according to Dearborn police.

A person of interest was located nearby and taken into custody, authorities said. The man acted alone and is no longer a threat to the community, according to officials.

“There is no worse crime than to violate the safety and security of a resident’s home,” Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said. “If convicted, this individual must be held accountable to the highest level.”

