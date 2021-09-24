Man dies at Dearborn motel after holding room door shut, struggling with police

DEARBORN, Mich. – A Livonia man died Thursday night after he was holding a room door shut at a Dearborn motel to prevent someone from exiting and then got into a struggle with police, officials said.

Dearborn police officers were called around 8:30 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 23) to the Falcon Inn at 25125 Michigan Avenue, according to authorities.

Officials said they received a report that someone was yelling, “Call the police,” at the motel. Police learned a man was holding a room door shut to prevent someone from leaving, they said.

An officer reported making contact with an agitated 38-year-old Livonia man. While the two interacted, there was a struggle, and the Livonia man became unresponsive, according to police.

Dearborn officers and firefighters performed life-saving measures and the man was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.

Dearborn police said they are fully cooperating with a Michigan State Police investigation into the incident. The officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of that investigation, officials said.

“Our condolences go out to the decedent’s family,” Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said. “I have confidence that this incident will be thoroughly investigated. Once the investigation is completed full and transparent disclosure will be forthcoming.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Michigan State Police at 734-287-5000 and ask for D/Sgt. Adam Henderson.