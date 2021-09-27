MSP: Man injures girlfriend with truck on Lodge Freeway, drives her to hospital

The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers confidential support 24/7. It can be reached at 800-799-7233.

DETROIT – A man was taken into police custody Sunday after reportedly injuring his girlfriend with his truck.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police received several 911 calls regarding a man allegedly assaulting a woman in a black Chevrolet Silverado on the Lodge Freeway. Police said callers said the truck slowed down and the driver appeared to push the woman out of the vehicle while it was still moving. Troopers said witnesses told them the woman was able to hold onto the door and the driver accelerated, causing her to fall.

The driver reportedly stopped the Silverado, put the woman back inside and drove her to Henry Ford Hospital.

Police said they were able to intercept the suspect as he was leaving the hospital and have taken him into custody.

According to authorities, the man and the woman both confirmed they are in a relationship and had just left a bar before entering the freeway.

The investigation is ongoing.

