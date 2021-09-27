Partly Cloudy icon
69º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

MSP: Man injures girlfriend with truck on Lodge Freeway, drives her to hospital

Suspected driver intercepted by police as he left the hospital

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Crime, Wayne County, Detroit Crime News, Local, Local News, Wayne County Crime, Detroit Police Department, DPD, Detroit, Lodge Freeway, M-10, Michigan State Police, MSP, Domestic, Henry Ford Hospital, Domestic Violence
Michigan State Police troopers investigating a suspected assault with a vehicle that occurred Sept. 26, 2021.
Michigan State Police troopers investigating a suspected assault with a vehicle that occurred Sept. 26, 2021. (WDIV)

The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers confidential support 24/7. It can be reached at 800-799-7233.

DETROIT – A man was taken into police custody Sunday after reportedly injuring his girlfriend with his truck.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police received several 911 calls regarding a man allegedly assaulting a woman in a black Chevrolet Silverado on the Lodge Freeway. Police said callers said the truck slowed down and the driver appeared to push the woman out of the vehicle while it was still moving. Troopers said witnesses told them the woman was able to hold onto the door and the driver accelerated, causing her to fall.

The driver reportedly stopped the Silverado, put the woman back inside and drove her to Henry Ford Hospital.

Police said they were able to intercept the suspect as he was leaving the hospital and have taken him into custody.

According to authorities, the man and the woman both confirmed they are in a relationship and had just left a bar before entering the freeway.

The investigation is ongoing.

More: Detroit crime news

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

email