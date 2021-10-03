Man chemically burned by daughter in Oakland County, police say

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was hospitalized Friday with chemical burns on his head, torso and extremities.

According to Michigan State Police, the incident happened in Groveland Township. Police said the victim’s 18-year-old daughter threw lye powder and water on him. The victim was found unconscious by a neighbor and he was taken to a hospital in Grand Blanc.

Police troopers took the victim’s daughter into custody. She is currently lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

Further details were not released at the time.

