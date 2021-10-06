Cloudy icon
67º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Oakland County teen throws chemical mixture on dad, leaving him unconscious, covered in burns, police say

Megan Imirowicz facing two charges

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Groveland Township, Oakland County, Local, Crime, Megan Imirowicz, Oakland County Crime, Groveland Township Crime, Groveland Township Police, MSP, Michigan State Police, Chemical Burns, Assault, Domestic Violence
Megan Joyce Imirowicz
Megan Joyce Imirowicz (Michigan State Police)

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County teenager has been charged for concocting a dangerous mixture with drain cleaner and throwing it on her father, leaving him unconscious with burns all over his body, officials said.

The incident happened Friday (Oct. 1) at a home in Groveland Township, according to state police.

Troopers said Megan Joyce Imirowicz, 18, of Groveland Township, threw Lye drain cleaner and water on her father. The water catalyzed the chemical reaction and caused the burns, police said.

Imirowicz then left her father unconscious and alone at the home, where he remained until a neighbor discovered him with burns all over his body, according to officials.

Police said the man arrived at Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc with chemical burns to his head, torso and extremities. When they went to the house to investigate, they said they found Lye powder on the couch, where the man had been found.

Imirowicz was arrested and taken to the Oakland County Jail. She was arraigned Wednesday at 52-2 District Court and charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and one count of domestic violence.

Imirowicz received a $75,000 personal recognizance bond and has been released pending further court proceedings.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email