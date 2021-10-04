22-year-old Auburn Hills man bites deputy while resisting arrest, sheriff’s office says

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office took two men into custody early Sunday morning in Pontiac.

According to authorities, a fight broke out just before 3 a.m. near the intersection of High Street and Blaine Avenue. Police said they were advised that several of the suspects were armed with handguns.

The sheriff’s office said when deputies arrived, they witnessed one man walk away from the group and throw a handgun over a fence. The 33-year-old man was taken into custody and the handgun was recovered.

Police said when they were taking the man into custody, a 22-year-old man from Auburn Hills became aggressive, shoved a deputy and bit another deputy on the forearm while they tried to arrest him.

Both men were arrested and lodged at Oakland County Jail pending charges. The deputy that was bit was treated at a hospital and released.

