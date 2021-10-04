Suspended Detroit police officer headed to trial on domestic violence charges

Suspended Detroit police officer appears in court as the Local 4 Defenders uncovers new information in the domestic violence case against him.

Suspended Detroit police officer appears in court as the Local 4 Defenders uncovers new information in the domestic violence case against him.

DETROIT – A suspended Detroit police officer was in court on Monday (Oct 4) on domestic violence charges.

Officer Otis Funches is suspended without pay as his case moves through the court system. Funches faces a felony assault charge for the incident that happened at the victim’s home in Taylor.

“We received information about serious misconduct, serious allegations -- I launched an investigation, we suspended the officer without pay,” Detroit police Chief James White said.

Read: 2 Detroit police officers suspended without pay in separate incidents

White said the Funches was charged with felony assault and that the victim is also a Detroit police officer.

Ad

The Local 4 Defenders obtained a police report of the domestic violence incident and the female officer described an attack that took place on Aug. 28.

The officer said she let Funches into her Taylor home where she said he forced her into her child’s bedroom. She told police that Funches grabbed her by the neck and tripped her to the ground before punching her face multiple times.

She said he then put a loaded handgun on her nightstand before grabbing her by the neck again and pushing her down on the bed as he strangled her.

She said Funches placed his hand over her nose and mouth, strangling her until she lost consciousness. Before she passed out, she reported that she tried to call for help on her Apple Watch.

She said Funches took her phone, purse, and keys so she could not leave.

Read: More local crime coverage