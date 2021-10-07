Cloudy icon
70º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Residents complain of foul, caustic odors from Detroit Stellantis plant

‘I told them my eyes were burning, my throat was burning’

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Stellantis Mack Assembly Plant, Stellantis, Chrysler, Automotive, Local, Local News, Big Three, Jeep, Mike Duggan, Pollution, EGLE
The new plant makes Jeep Grand Cherokees and employs thousands of people.
The new plant makes Jeep Grand Cherokees and employs thousands of people.

DETROIT – Residents that live near the Stellantis Mack Assembly Plant on Detroit’s east side claim fumes from the plant are causing their throats to burn.

“It’s a burning in my throat,” said Victoria Thomas. “It’s like a chemical burn.”

Thomas said her throat hurt so much, she called the assembly plant Thursday. She said the fumes from the plant actually hurt her throat and eyes.

The new plant makes Jeep Grand Cherokees and employs thousands of people. It’s such a key part of economic development for the city that Mayor Mike Duggan gave his 2021 State of the City address inside the plant.

Stellantis released the following statement:

More: Automotive news

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Shawn Ley is an Emmy-Award winning reporter. In more than 20 years covering stories in television news, Shawn’s reporting has taken him from war-torn eastern Europe, to reporting from an F-16 fighter jet and now to the fast and furious breaking news of Detroit.

email

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

email