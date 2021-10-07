Residents complain of foul, caustic odors from Detroit Stellantis plant

The new plant makes Jeep Grand Cherokees and employs thousands of people.

The new plant makes Jeep Grand Cherokees and employs thousands of people.

DETROIT – Residents that live near the Stellantis Mack Assembly Plant on Detroit’s east side claim fumes from the plant are causing their throats to burn.

“It’s a burning in my throat,” said Victoria Thomas. “It’s like a chemical burn.”

Thomas said her throat hurt so much, she called the assembly plant Thursday. She said the fumes from the plant actually hurt her throat and eyes.

The new plant makes Jeep Grand Cherokees and employs thousands of people. It’s such a key part of economic development for the city that Mayor Mike Duggan gave his 2021 State of the City address inside the plant.

Stellantis released the following statement:

“We take all environmental issues seriously and understand our responsibility to be a good neighbor. We are working with EGLE to identify and resolve any concerns in an affirmative manner.” Stellantis

More: Automotive news