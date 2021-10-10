Damage to monument reported at Veteran’s Tribute of Oakland Township

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Damage to a monument at the Veteran’s Tribute of Oakland Township was reported to authorities Saturday.

When officers arrived to the memorial they met with the person who reported discovering damage to the Coast Guard Monument.

Deputies witnessed a large glass panel shattered entirely and big hole in the lower portion of the panel. A large stone was found about 20-feet down the hill from the memorial. No surveillance video is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police as the investigation continues.

FROM DAY SHIFT ON: 10-09-2021, 07:00 hrs.

THROUGH MIDNIGHT SHIFT: 10-10-2021, 07:00 hrs.

INCIDENT: 09:15 hrs. - Oakland Township - Malicious Destruction of Property (MDOP) - #21-209910

SUMMARY: Deputies responded to the Veteran’s Tribute of Oakland Township located at 5236 Adams Road on the report of an MDOP incident. The complainant reported damage to a monument.

Upon arrival, deputies met with the complainant who stated that he discovered damage to the Coast Guard Monument. Deputies overserved that a large glass panel was shattered entirely and that there was a large hole in the lower portion of the panel. A large stone was found approximately twenty feet down the hill from the memorial. No surveillance video is available.

OUTCOME OF INCIDENT: Detectives will be following up on the investigation.

SUSPECT INFORMATION: unknown