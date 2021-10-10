‘He just didn’t care’ -- Vandals target mosque in Oakland County

“There are signs outside and this whole property is under surveillance,” Tahil said. “He just didn’t care.”

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Leaders at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Center in Rochester Hills are really trying to figure out what happened.

“When I came around 5:25 a.m., I came here and saw we were vandalized,” said Imam Shamshad Nasir.

The vandalism was noticed early Saturday morning, but it happened late Friday night. Leaders said someone used an object like a hammer, to break the glass in the door.

Local 4 obtained photos of the damage. The main entry of the mosque was smashed and broken glass was shattered across a wide area in and outside the building. Many who worship at the mosque, located on West Auburn Road, are confused

“I don’t know what is the reason. Why he would tamper like that? We are very peaceful people in this area and all our neighbors know us,” Nasir said. “We don’t know the intention of the person, why he was here and why he did that.”

“Good thing is that nobody got hurt. It’s just a property,” said Maqbool Tahil. “Property can be repaired and taken care of.”

What’s even more interesting is that there were cameras all around.

But they have this message for whoever vandalized the community center.

“We don’t have any hatred against anybody and we’re not an enemy of anybody,” said Imam Shamshad Nasir.

The Mosque said they turned over the security video to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department. They are now investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

