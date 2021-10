All lanes were closed at Martin Luther King Boulevard due to police situation

DETROIT – Eastbound I-96 is back open after it was closed overnight for hours following a police situation.

All lanes were closed at Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in Detroit.

Video shows Detroit police cars blocking off the freeway and lighting flares.

Local 4 News has reached out to the Detroit Police Department to see what happened.

