Vehicle with couple and children inside fired at twice in Detroit road rage shooting

DETROIT – Eastbound I-96 is back open after it was closed for hours while a shell casing search was carried out following a road rage shooting that started Friday night.

All lanes were closed at Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in Detroit. Video shows Michigan State Police cars blocking off the freeway and lighting flares.

According to police, two people in a Ford Focus were with their children, a 5-year-old and 2-month-old when the road rage incident started involving the driver of a black Camaro featuring a soft top.

The couple on its way to Ecorse at the time could only view a heavy-set Black woman in the Camaro’s passenger seat but did not see the driver.

During the argument between the two drivers on Eastbound I-96 and Buchanan the couple reported hearing shots.

No one was hurt in the Ford Focus. The victims did not see a weapon or who fired the shots. Their Ford Focus was struck twice.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-287-5000.

