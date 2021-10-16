2 women killed in hit-and-run on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Saturday morning on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, two women were crossing Schaefer Highway, just south of Fenkell Avenue, when they were struck by what police believe was a dark-color Dodge Durango just before 2 a.m.

The Detroit Police Department is looking for surveillance cameras that might be in the area and could have captured the collision.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

