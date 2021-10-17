Police investigate shooting at Flint mall that critically injured 2

2 people were critically injured on Oct. 16, 2021 in a shooting at Genesee Valley Center.

FLINT, Mich. – Michigan State Police troopers are assisting the Flint Township Police Department investigate a shooting Saturday at the Genesee Valley Center.

According to authorities, a group of people got into a fight and things escalated. The two victims are currently in critical condition.

Police said it is not an active shooter situation.

“There was a physical altercation involving multiple people. That physical altercation turned into those subjects pulling guns and firing those weapons,” said Flint Township police Lt. Jim Baldwin. “There were two people that were struck and they were transported by the local hospital, where they remain in critical condition.”

Police did not say how many suspects they are searching for. People are urged to avoid the area.

