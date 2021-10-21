Morning Briefing Oct. 21, 2021: Mandatory 10-digit dialing starts soon for 4 Michigan area codes, Michigan is No. 1 for people talking about quitting their jobs

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

If you have one of the four area codes in Michigan impacted by new FCC guidelines, which take effect in October, you may need to change the way you’re dialing up phone calls. Impacted area codes include Michigan’s 616, 810, 906 and 989.

Are you quitting your job? Are you thinking about quitting your job? Are you talking about quitting your job on social media, such as Twitter?

New data from the social media site shows Michigan is No. 1 when it comes to people talking about quitting their job.

Drug company Pfizer released new data Thursday from its randomized, controlled COVID vaccine booster trial -- reportedly the first results from any such kind of COVID vaccine booster study. According to officials, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine efficacy was restored to 95.6% in individuals who received booster shots when compared to those who did not receive booster shots.

When initially introduced, Pfizer’s COVID vaccine showed a 95% efficacy against symptomatic illness. As virus variants, such as the delta variant, developed, the vaccines appeared to be slightly less effective.

A large, mysterious fireball lit up the sky early Wednesday morning across Michigan, the Midwest and even Canada.

Was it a meteor, like we saw a few years ago in Metro Detroit? Experts don’t think so.

Health officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fresh whole red, white and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, are linked to a salmonella outbreak in 37 states, including Michigan.

According to the CDC, nine people in the state were reported sick as of Wednesday evening. A total of 652 illnesses were reported in the United States.

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 7,108 new cases of COVID-19 and 135 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 3,554 cases over a two-day period. Of the 135 deaths announced Wednesday, 78 were identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,097,129, including 21,744 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,090,021 cases and 21,609 deaths, as of Monday.

