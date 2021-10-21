Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know Oct. 21, 2021

Michigan is now reporting COVID-19 data on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

DETROIT – Michigan reported 7,108 new cases of COVID-19 and 135 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 3,554 cases over a two-day period.

Of the 135 deaths announced Wednesday, 78 were identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,097,129, including 21,744 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,090,021 cases and 21,609 deaths, as of Monday.

Testing has increased to around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 11.52% as of Wednesday, a slight increase from last week. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

Ad

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 3,414 on Wednesday -- the highest it has been since early May. The 7-day death average was 42 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.0%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 112,400 on Wednesday -- the highest it has been since May.

Michigan has reported more than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 68.4% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 60.1% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Ad

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 45 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 731,000 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 6.7 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 408 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 242 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 4.9 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

VIEW: Chart: Michigan COVID vaccine coverage

VIEW: Tracking coronavirus cases, outbreaks in Michigan schools

Ad

Children age 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician’s office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday, Oct. 20, as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks.

Federal regulators will meet over the next two weeks to weigh the benefits of giving shots to kids, after lengthy studies meant to ensure the safety of the vaccines.

Within hours of formal approval, expected after the Food and Drug Administration signs off and a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel meeting scheduled for Nov. 2-3, doses will begin shipping to providers across the country, along with smaller needles necessary for injecting young kids, and within days will be ready to go into the arms of kids on a wide scale.

See the details here.

Ad

As the number of COVID cases continue to surge in Michigan, new data reveals that mask mandates in school appear to be working to slow the spread of the virus.

It is one of the most, if not the most, divisive issue inside the pandemic -- mask mandates, especially in schools. Anger and frustrations has boiled over inside, outside and at board meetings. But new data is supporting the use of masks in schools.

See the data here.

Michigan health officials are adopting a new definition of COVID-19 school outbreaks that lifts the threshold from two cases to three associated with a school.

Ad

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) gets such a definition from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists -- view that here. The new definition changes the threshold to at least three cases within a group, up from two.

Read more here.

While coronavirus pandemic precautions helped keep the flu away last year, experts are worried that we won’t be so lucky this year.

Ad

Precautions and restrictions designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 actually also helped prevent the spread of the flu, a respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses, during the 2020 flu season. This time last year, health experts were concerned that the U.S. would experience a “twindemic” with COVID and the flu, but that didn’t happen, likely due to a combination of mask wearing, social distancing, most schools being closed and overall reduced travel.

But this year, many of those precautions and restrictions are no longer in effect, and the flu is expected to circulate more widely.

Learn more here.

Ad

Detroit has opened up scheduling for residents with compromised immune systems to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Residents must have been fully vaccinated for at least six months and have compromised immune systems to schedule an appointment for a third dose.

Third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations, which were approved by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, will be offered at the TCF Center drive-thru to those with an appointment.

Read more here.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the United States where coronavirus is surging.

The CDC on Tuesday, July 27 cited new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people. The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools regardless of vaccination status.

Ad

The CDC said that in the United States most new infections are among unvaccinated people. But “breakthrough” infections, which generally cause milder illness, can occur in vaccinated people.

Learn more here.

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since Oct. 1:

Oct. 1 -- 4,029 new cases

Oct. 2 -- 2,901 new cases

Oct. 3 -- 2,901 new cases

Oct. 4 -- 2,902 new cases

Oct. 5 -- 3,837 new cases

Oct. 6 -- 3,837 new cases

Oct. 7 -- 4,204 new cases

Oct. 8 -- 4,205 new cases

Oct. 9 -- 3,045 new cases

Oct. 10 -- 3,046 new cases

Oct. 11 -- 3,046 new cases

Oct. 12 -- 4,335 new cases

Oct. 13 -- 4,336 new cases

Oct. 14 -- 4,148 new cases

Oct. 15 -- 4,149 new cases

Oct. 16 -- 2,832 new cases

Oct. 17 -- 2,832 new cases

Oct. 18 -- 2,832 new cases

Oct. 19 -- 3,554 new cases

Oct. 20 -- 3, 554 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since Oct. 1:

Oct. 1 -- 40 new deaths (42 from past two days from vital records)

Oct. 2 -- 20 new deaths

Oct. 3 -- 21 new deaths

Oct. 4 -- 21 new deaths (19 from past three days from vital records)

Oct. 5 -- 46 new deaths

Oct. 6 -- 46 new deaths (47 from past two days from vital records)

Oct. 7 -- 41 new deaths

Oct. 8 -- 41 new deaths (40 from past two days from vital records)

Oct. 9 -- 12 new deaths

Oct. 10 -- 12 new deaths

Oct. 11 -- 12 new deaths (18 from past three days from vital records)

Oct. 12 -- 60 new deaths

Oct. 13 -- 50 new deaths (58 from past two days from vital records)

Oct. 14 -- 52 new deaths

Oct. 15 -- 52 new deaths (58 from past two days from vital records)

Oct. 16 -- 15 new deaths

Oct. 17 -- 15 new deaths

Oct. 18 -- 16 new deaths (15 from past three days from vital records)

Oct. 19 -- 67 new deaths

Oct. 20 -- 68 new deaths (78 from past two days from vital records)

Coronavirus resources:

COVID-19 Discussion Forum:

Join our dedicated space to discuss the pandemic. You’re invited to share questions, experiences, insights and opinions.

Join the conversation here.