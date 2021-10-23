4 arrested after road rage gun battle, crash in Garden City

Two cars involved in a road rage race and exchanging gunfire crashed at Middlebelt Road and Marquette Street in Garden City, hitting an innocent bystander in a Jeep.

GARDEN CITY, Mich. – Two cars involved in a road rage race and exchanging gunfire crashed at Middlebelt Road and Marquette Street in Garden City, hitting an innocent bystander in a Jeep.

After the crash, those involved fled the scene.

“From what I understand, four people were on foot, four kids all running armed,” said neighbor Scott Breen.

Police and Garden City schools put two nearby elementary schools, Lathers and Memorial, into lockdown. Many parents were already in line for pickup when the lockdown went into effect.

“I was already at the school when I received the message the school was on lockdown,” said Stacy St Aubin.

She and other parents waited about 40 minutes before the school lifted the lockdown.

Meanwhile, two of the suspects in the road rage crash hopped into a nearby silver Ford sedan and took off. The suspects drove into the Mobil at Cherry Hill and Middlebelt roads and went into the gas station to use the bathroom only to come out and have an officer tell them to get on the ground.

Police said four suspects are in custody and they are looking for a fifth. No one was injured from the gunfire, but some injuries were reported following the crash.