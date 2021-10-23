‘We hear them in the walls’: Troy neighbors face big rat problem near I-75

Reports of rats are mounting in the area of Roger Court near I-75 in Troy. More: https://www.clickondetroit.com/topic/Troy_Rats/

Reports of rats are mounting in the area of Roger Court near I-75 in Troy. More: https://www.clickondetroit.com/topic/Troy_Rats/

TROY, Mich. – Reports of rats are mounting in the area of Roger Court near I-75 in Troy.

Beth Carns said she’s finding the rats outside, and inside, her home.

“I saw them in my kitchen, in the middle of the night,” Beth Carns. “We hear them in the walls.”

She said they’re everywhere. Carns said it all started with the construction on I-75.

“They started cutting down the trees,” she said.

Her apartment complex placed rat traps outside, but neighbors are also taking things into their own hands.

“We went to Lowes and brought some good products,” said Carns.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said this project has been going on for four years and they’re looking into the issue in the area.

In 2019: Warren spends thousands to bait rats fleeing I-696 construction zone

Ad

Related: 🔒Rodents and roaches: How Metro Detroit ranks, and how pets can help (or not)