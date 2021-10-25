Morning Briefing Oct. 25, 2021: Keeping spiders out, meeting on vaccine for kids this week, rainy forecast update

Here are tips for keeping spiders out of your home.

We know spiders serve a purpose and we all might not be terrified of them.

But if you’re not a fan of spiders, you hate to see them in your home. If it seems like there are more invading your space, you’re not alone.

We talked to a pest expert about how to spiders get into homes, and what you can do to help keep them out.

How soon could kids ages 5-11 get a COVID vaccine? Possibly by November, but the FDA and CDC must sign off on it.

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, the FDA panel is scheduled to meet to discuss whether to authorize the Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11. The vaccine maker requested emergency use authorization for its COVID vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 earlier this month.

Here’s the latest.

A Stoney Creek High School senior who was hit by a car last week has died.

Elisa Volcic, 17, was struck Monday, Oct. 18, while she was walking on Tienken Road near Clear Creek Drive. She suffered broken bones and a traumatic brain injury. She was in critical condition at a hospital before her death.

A 16-month-old boy is being treated in the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital emergency room after sustaining a gunshot wound to his head.

Just after 1 p.m. on Sunday Ann Arbor police received a 911 call from a residence on the 700 block of North Maple Road.

Reports of rats are mounting in the area of Roger Court near I-75 in Troy.

Beth Carns said she’s finding the rats outside, and inside, her home.

“I saw them in my kitchen, in the middle of the night,” Beth Carns. “We hear them in the walls.”