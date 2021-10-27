Cloudy icon
Detroit City Council approves ordinance to strip guns away from those convicted of domestic violence

City attorneys would get power to prosecute cases

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROITThe Detroit City Council has unanimously approved an ordinance that would take guns away from domestic abusers.

The ordinance is named after Detroit police Sergeant Elaine Williams, who was shot and killed in her home. Police said her live-in partner killed her.

The ordinance mirrors a national law but would give city attorneys the power to prosecute the cases. Williams’ mother was moved to tears when she learned of the ordinance.

Christine Begoske counseled her daughter many times during her relationship with Eddie Johnson. Begoske said the relationship was abusive.

The Wayne County Prosecutor said Johnson shot Williams five times in front of her 12-year-old son in 2019 in their Garden City home.

Dr. La Donna Combs, with the Sisters Against Abuse Society, said that between 2019 and 2020 domestic violence reports rose 66%. Out of the reported domestic violence homicides, 85% were due to gun violence.

