Cloudy icon
55º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Detroit forms partnership to use new technology to find lead service lines while saving money

Goal is to reduce time Detroit residents are living with lead in water

Larry Spruill, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Lead, Lead Water, Infrastructure, Lead Lines, Lead Pipes
Detroit is taking a proactive measure as multiple Michigan communities face lead water issues.
Detroit is taking a proactive measure as multiple Michigan communities face lead water issues.

DETROIT – Detroit is taking a proactive measure as multiple Michigan communities face lead water issues.

Several cities in Michigan have reported lead in their drinking water. Recent situations have involved Hamtramck and Benton Harbor.

Palencia Mobley is the Deputy Director and Chief Engineer with the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department.

Read: How much money is needed to combat elevated lead levels in Michigan communities?

Mobley said the partnership will allow them to determine the lead service line inventory in Detroit. Mobley expects the partnership will allow them to meet state regulations at a reasonable cost.

“Michigan has the most stringent lead and copper rule in the country. That rule requires for public utilities to replace all lead service lines going into a property from water main, all the way up into the property,” Mobley said.

Mobley said the partnership will save Detroit around $165 million. Eric Schwartz, with BlueConduit, said they can effectively and quickly identify lead service line locations.

“The way we’re going to be able to do that is by collaborating with the city, with the department, and gathering data, and making recommendations of which homes, which blocks in neighborhoods to go to. To inspect and ultimately replace that lead. So, we’re going to do our absolute best to use all of the data science, data machine learning, expertise and software. That we have developed it to aim and reduce the time that Detroit residents are living with lead,” Schwartz said.

Read: More coverage of lead in water

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Larry Spruill Jr. joined the Local 4 News team in January 2018. Prior, he worked at WJAX in Jacksonville, Florida. Larry grew up as a military kid because his father is a retired Chief of the United States Air Force.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter