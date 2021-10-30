Morning Briefing Oct. 30, 2021: Preparing for Michigan vs. Michigan State football game, G3 geomagnetic storm watch brings chance to glimpse Northern Lights

Chris Jackson #12 of the Michigan State Spartans tackles Cornelius Johnson #6 of the Michigan Wolverines during the first quarter at Michigan Stadium on October 31, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

This year, the rivalry game is far bigger than simple bragging rights. There are major implications in the Big Ten and College Football Playoff races.

The last time both teams were ranked in the Top 10 for their annual showdown, Roy Orbison’s “Oh, Pretty Woman” was at the top of the record charts. That was October 1964. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was just an infant.

This year’s game promises to be anything but pretty. It will be a hard-hitting affair between two teams that rely on a throwback style and old-school power-running game.

A G3 geomagnetic storm watch has been issued, which means there’s a chance we could see the Northern Lights here in Metro Detroit. There’s a chance clouds will keep this from happening, but the National Weather Service revealed the lights could possibly be seen in some areas.

U.S. Marshals have increased the reward for information leading to the capture of a woman they suspect in the 2018 murder of a Melvindale father.

Minister Teferi Brent is known for speaking out against violence in Detroit and has held “peace walks.” Now he’s speaking up after someone broke into his home.

“I just want to find the young brother before he breaks into somebody’s house and gets killed,” Brent said. “I want to find him. I want to put my arms around him. I want to wrap services around him. I got an army of Black males who would be willing to help this young brother.”

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 8,078 new cases of COVID-19 and 122 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 4,039 cases over a two-day period. Of the 122 deaths announced Friday, 64 were identified during a Vital Records review.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,128,435, including 22,182 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,120,357 cases and 22,060 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Read the latest COVID report here.