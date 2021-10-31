Morning Briefing Oct. 31, 2021: East Lansing celebrations turn violent following major football win, unidentified man fatally hit by truck in Detroit

Celebrations in East Lansing after MSU win over U-M turn violent
Violent victory celebrations at Cedar Village Apartments in East Lansing have become predictable over the years, and it was no different following Michigan State’s 37-33 win over Michigan on Saturday.
Police: Man killed in Detroit after walking into traffic, hit by truck
Police are investigating after an unidentified man was fatally struck by a vehicle on Detroit’s west side.
Convicted sex offender arrested by Detroit Border Patrol agents
A convicted sex offender is back in jail, after he was arrested Oct. 28 by Border Patrol agents from the Detroit station, for allegedly illegally re-entering the United States.
‘She was my friend’ — Alec Baldwin mourns cinematographer
Alec Baldwin has spoken publicly for the first time on camera about the cinematographer he fatally shot on the movie set of “Rust,” calling her a friend and saying he is in “constant contact” with her grieving family.
Michigan reported 8,078 new cases of COVID-19 and 122 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 4,039 cases over a two-day period. Of the 122 deaths announced Friday, 64 were identified during a Vital Records review.
Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,128,435, including 22,182 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,120,357 cases and 22,060 deaths, as of Wednesday.
