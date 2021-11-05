Morning Briefing Nov. 5, 2021: How COVID vaccine mandate impacts small Metro Detroit businesses; 2 face fines after illegally dumping trash in Detroit

Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by January 4, 2022 or get tested for the virus weekly. The federal government released 490 pages of rules governing that vaccine mandate. The mandate covers around 84 million people.

Police announced a major development in the effort to take back the streets from illegal dumpers in Detroit. Arrests have been made after two people were caught on camera in the act of leaving trash somewhere it didn’t belong.

Pfizer Inc. said Friday that its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in high-risk adults, as the drugmaker joins the race to bring the first easy-to-use medication against the coronavirus to the U.S. market.

A retired police officer has been charged in the ongoing corruption probe within Detroit City Hall and the Detroit Police Department. Alonzo Jones, 55, faces bribery charges. He oversaw the police department’s vehicle auction from 2009 until he retired in May.

Weather forecast: Frosty Friday start with warmer weekend on tap

Michigan reported 9,764 new cases of COVID-19 and 137 virus-related deaths Wednesday-- an average of 4,882 cases over a two-day period, the highest daily total since April. Of the 137 deaths announced Wednesday, 75 were identified during a review of records.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,147,512, including 22,384 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,137,748 cases and 22,247 deaths, as of Monday.

