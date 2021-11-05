Retired Detroit police officer charged in ongoing corruption probe over towing

The member has been placed on restricted duty until the investigation is complete.

DETROIT – A retired police officer has been charged in the ongoing corruption probe within Detroit City Hall and the Detroit Police Department.

Alonzo Jones, 55, faces bribery charges. He oversaw the police department’s vehicle auction from 2009 until he retired in May.

Prosecutors said Jones received $3,200 in bribes from 2019 to 2021.

The charges are part of “Operation Northern Hook,” an investigation into bribery and extortion within Detroit City Hall and the city’s towing operations.

Former City Councilman Andre Spivey, 47, plead guilty to bribery charges in September. He admitted to conspiring with a member of his staff to commit bribery by accepting more than $35,000 in bribe payments in connection with City Council’s oversight of towing in Detroit.

Ad

Two police officers have also been charged. Lt. John F. Kennedy, 56, of Rochester Hills, was serving as the supervisor in command of the department’s integrity unit when officials said he conspired with Officer Daniel S. Vickers, 54, of Livonia, to commit bribery. Kennedy held the position from 2017 to March 2018 at the Seventh Precinct.

Previous coverage: