Some security cameras at Michigan State University weren’t working when 18-year-old was last seen

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Friday marks two weeks since Brendan Santo was last seen on the Michigan State University campus.

Michigan State University has officially said why there aren’t more clues about where Santo was headed that night. Some of the surveillance cameras on campus were not working at the time of his disappearance.

There are thousands of cameras installed on campus. They are meant to heighten the security and make students safe. On Oct. 29, near midnight, the camera at the entry of Yakeley Hall wasn’t working.

MSU police said Santo was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall, about a half mile toward the Brody area where he was staying. Despite two weeks without clues, MSU police remain hopeful. They’ve released new pictures of some of the items Santo had on him the night he disappeared.

Police have gotten all the information they can from Santo’s digital footprint and it all points to him being in the area of the Red Cedar River. For two weeks search crews have searched the river, which was about three feet higher when Santo was last seen.

Police do not suspect foul play and don’t think Santo would have hurt himself. The reward for information that helps find Santo has risen to $11,000.

University officials said the cameras will be fixed immediately and 300 more are being installed.

