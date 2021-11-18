Why wasn’t the dorm camera working the night Brendan Santo disappeared at Michigan State University?

Brendan Santo, 18, was last seen on Oct. 29 at Michigan State University.

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Brendan Santo, 18, was last seen on Oct. 29 at Michigan State University.

The Grand Valley State University freshman had traveled to East Lansing to spend time with friends the weekend of the University of Michigan vs. Michigan State University football game.

Santo was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall, but the camera was not working. The university held a virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday night to discuss concerns about campus safety.

Officials said the chips in the cameras had to be removed per the federal government earlier in the summer because they were banned.

Ad

The university has ordered 300 new cameras to be installed. There has been no sign of the Rochester Hills teen since that night. His phone is dead, his car was never moved.

The reward for information in the case has reached $20,000.

Police said they do not believe foul play is an issue. They said Santo was not depressed.

There have been both law enforcement and civilian searches of campus and nothing has been found.

Previous coverage