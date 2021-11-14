$11K reward offered for help finding teen who went missing on Michigan State campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The reward for information that may help authorities locate a teen who went missing on Michigan State University’s campus last month has increased to $11,000.

Several law enforcement agencies, aided by the FBI, are looking for Brendan Santo: An 18-year-old boy who went missing on Oct. 29 while visiting the university’s East Lansing campus. The teen was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall and walking near Michigan Avenue and Beal Street shortly before midnight that Friday, according to police. He was visiting friends at the university and may have been walking to the campus’ Brody neighborhood at the time of his disappearance.

Santo is not a student at MSU. He is a student at Grand Valley State University and is originally from Rochester Hills.

Ad

More: Vigil for missing Brendan Santo held at Rochester Adams High School as search continues

Officials say that their investigation suggests Santo was near the Red Cedar River, which runs through campus, at the time he went missing. Over the last several weeks, Michigan State Police’s dive team has repeatedly searched the river, which was reportedly three feet higher than normal when Santo went missing.

Ad

Police have located the teen’s vehicle where he last parked it and say there is no indication that he left the city. Officials say they do not suspect foul play and don’t think Santo would have hurt himself.

The 18-year-old is described as having brown hair, hazel eyes, standing 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black baseball hat and white Comme des Garçons Converse high top shoes.

Police have released more photos of the teen and items he had on him at the time he went missing, including a necklace and a cell phone. You can see the photos below.

Submit a tip

Anyone with information can call 844-99-MSUPD, or send an email to tips@police.MSU.edu.

🔴 𝙈𝙄𝙎𝙎𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙋𝙀𝙍𝙎𝙊𝙉 𝙄𝙉𝙑𝙀𝙎𝙏𝙄𝙂𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 🔴 📸 UPDATE 11/12/21: Pictures were added to this post showing property (shoes, necklace,... Posted by Michigan State University Police and Public Safety on Sunday, October 31, 2021

The MSP Marine Division is searching Red Cedar River at MSU for Brendan Santo. The 18 year old Grand Valley student went missing Friday. At this time MSU Police do not believe foul play was a factor, or that Santo harmed himself. Tip line: 844-99-MSUPD Email: tips@police.MSU.edu pic.twitter.com/gwbtOm4X3S — Priya Mann (@priyamanntv) November 2, 2021

More coverage