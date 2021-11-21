Morning Briefing Nov. 21, 2021: Girl, 10, in temp serious condition after Detroit drive-by shooting; Concerns grow over Michigan’s COVID numbers

A 10-year-old girl was hospitalized Saturday night following a drive-by shooting on Detroit’s east side.

See the report here.

Michigan recently returned to an unwanted position as the nation’s COVID-19 hotspot. With infections on the rise, the state’s health department has issued a mask advisory recommending people to wear masks during indoor gatherings.

Health leaders say the state is heading in the wrong direction, and they’re concerned that the situation could get worse, especially during the holiday season.

See the story here.

Law enforcement in Portland declared a riot Friday night as about 200 demonstrators protested the acquittal of a teen who killed two people and injured another in Wisconsin.

Ad

Protests have been held in several other U.S. cities into Saturday over the verdict, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Learn more here.

A Detroit man who had been free on bond following a June crash that killed a 5-year-old boy is back in custody after new evidence led a judge to increase the charge he faces to second-degree murder.

Read more here.

A Florida woman is facing several charges after reportedly attempting to smuggle dozens of illegal guns into Canada earlier this month.

See more here.

Ad

Weather forecast: Sunday showers on tap 🌧

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 17,980 new cases of COVID-19 and 128 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 8,990 cases over a two-day period, nearly the highest daily case total we’ve recorded since the start of the pandemic. Of the 128 deaths announced Friday, 71 were identified during a review of records.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,242,253, including 23,232 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,224,273 cases and 23,104 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Read the latest COVID report here.