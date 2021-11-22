Morning Briefing Nov. 22, 2021: Which stores are open, closed for Thanksgiving 2021?

A Target store is shown in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Target says having its stores closed on Thanksgiving will be the new normal, permanently ending a tradition that it embraced for years. The move, announced Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, comes as the Minneapolis-based discounter and other retailers including Walmart and Macy's will be closed for the second Thanksgiving in a row. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The trend of being open on Thanksgiving Day -- or in the evening of Thanksgiving -- started a few years ago, but now, many stores are reversing on the trend and keeping their doors closed for the holiday. The list of open stores is much smaller this year.

This list only includes the big box stores -- don’t forget to shop local for your holiday shopping this year, especially on Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27.

A near-brawl broke out at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday night after Lakers star LeBron James appeared to punch Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the face after a free throw.

Video replay showed James appear to intentionally punch Stewart in the face after boxing out for a free throw in the third quarter of the Pistons-Lakers game on Sunday night in Detroit.

Bloomfield Hills High School is shifting to remote learning this week just days after families filed a $150 million lawsuit over claims of racism.

The lawsuit was filed against the school district, the superintendent and the Bloomfield Hills High School principal last week.

Weather forecast: Thanksgiving week outlook

Here's what to expect in Metro Detroit during Thanksgiving week. For more weather forecast: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Michigan reported 17,980 new cases of COVID-19 and 128 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 8,990 cases over a two-day period, nearly the highest daily case total we’ve recorded since the start of the pandemic. Of the 128 deaths announced Friday, 71 were identified during a review of records.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,242,253, including 23,232 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,224,273 cases and 23,104 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Read the latest COVID report here.