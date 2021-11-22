Morning Briefing Nov. 22, 2021: Which stores are open, closed for Thanksgiving 2021?

Updated list: Which stores are open, closed for Thanksgiving 2021?
The trend of being open on Thanksgiving Day -- or in the evening of Thanksgiving -- started a few years ago, but now, many stores are reversing on the trend and keeping their doors closed for the holiday. The list of open stores is much smaller this year.
This list only includes the big box stores -- don’t forget to shop local for your holiday shopping this year, especially on Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27.
LeBron James cheap shot on Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart sparks melee, ejections
A near-brawl broke out at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday night after Lakers star LeBron James appeared to punch Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the face after a free throw.
Video replay showed James appear to intentionally punch Stewart in the face after boxing out for a free throw in the third quarter of the Pistons-Lakers game on Sunday night in Detroit.
Bloomfield Hills High School shifts to remote learning after racism lawsuit
Bloomfield Hills High School is shifting to remote learning this week just days after families filed a $150 million lawsuit over claims of racism.
The lawsuit was filed against the school district, the superintendent and the Bloomfield Hills High School principal last week.
COVID in Michigan 🦠
Michigan reported 17,980 new cases of COVID-19 and 128 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 8,990 cases over a two-day period, nearly the highest daily case total we’ve recorded since the start of the pandemic. Of the 128 deaths announced Friday, 71 were identified during a review of records.
Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,242,253, including 23,232 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,224,273 cases and 23,104 deaths, as of Wednesday.
Read the latest COVID report here.