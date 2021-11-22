Police say Detroit man killed friend, left body in abandoned car, claimed self defense

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Police have arrested a Detroit man who killed his friend during an argument, left the body in an abandoned car and then called authorities to say he acted in self defense, officials said.

Police said the shooting happened at 9:36 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 20) in the 22700 block of Firwood Avenue in Eastpointe.

A 26-year-old Detroit man and his friend, a 27-year-old Detroit man, went to a house on Firwood Avenue to pick up or drop off the 26-year-old’s child, authorities said.

Both men went into the home for less than a minute, and when they came out, they started to argue, police said.

The argument carried over into the street, where the vehicle was parked, according to officials. At some point, the 26-year-old pulled out a gun and fired five or six rounds at the 27-year-old, who was standing outside the passenger side of the vehicle, Eastpointe police said.

Officials said the 26-year-old placed the victim into the back seat of the vehicle and drove to the area of St. John’s Hospital in Detroit. He abandoned the vehicle two blocks away and fled the scene, according to authorities.

The man walked home and called Detroit police to tell them that he had hurt his friend in self defense, officials said. He gave them the location of the vehicle, and officers found the 27-year-old man’s body at the scene.

Authorities took the 26-year-old man into custody and transported him to the Eastpointe Police Department. A search warrant was executed at his Detroit home, and officials said they found evidence of the crime.

Formal charges are expected to be announced Monday afternoon.