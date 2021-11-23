Rep. Brenda Lawrence talks about how new infrastructure deal will help fight lead levels in water

Billions of dollars are heading to Michigan. These dollars are literally going to be covering a whole lot of ground.

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – People living in Hamtramck are rejoicing in the fact that the city is now one step closer to having lead pipes replaced.

President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan infrastructure bill that sent money to Michigan. All lead pipes are expected to be replaced in a multi-trillion dollar plan that will redesign the nation’s water infrastructure and all major roadways.

Rep. Brenda Lawrence and other state officials discussed the infrastructure plan at a press conference on Monday (Nov. 22)

“Flooding and lead pipes is real to these constituents. It’s not something they’re reading in a book,” Lawrence said.

In Michigan alone, $7.3 billion will go toward fixing roads, highways and bridges. There will be $1.3 billion allocated to replace lead pipes.

“Ninety years we’ve been playing this game and now it’s affecting the lives of citizens in this country,” Lawrence said.

It all goes as planned, a lot of jobs will be created to make everything happen.

“We’re putting the money out here to do the work but we’re bringing a workforce,” Lawrence said.

There are also plans to help create more electric vehicle charging stations, and plans to make the internet accessible to everyone. Construction isn’t expected to start until summer 2022.

