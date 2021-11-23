Sex offender exposes himself to teen shopping in Rochester Hills, police say

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A convicted sex offender is facing anywhere between one day and life in prison after he exposed himself to a teenage girl who was shopping in Rochester Hills, officials said.

Previous convictions

Steve James Terry, 46, of Montrose, was convicted in 1998 in Genesee County of being a “sexually delinquent person,” according to authorities. He was convicted of criminal sexual conduct with intent to commit sexual penetration in 2013 and aggravated indecent exposure in Ottawa County last year.

Terry has been on the sex offender registry since 2011, police said.

Rochester Hills incident

Officials said a 14-year-old girl was shopping Oct. 30 at a store in the 3100 block of Rochester Road when she saw Terry outside through a glass door walking back and forth.

Ad

When Terry saw the girl looking at him, he opened his jacket and exposed himself to her before walking away, deputies said.

Oakland County officials spoke with other law enforcement agencies and learned that Michigan State Police and the Canton Police Department had both received reports of similar incidents. The description of the person responsible matched Terry’s appearance in both cases, according to authorities.

Terry has been charged with being a sexually delinquent person -- indecent exposure for the Rochester Hills incident, police said. The charge carries a punishment from one day to life in prison, upon conviction, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Terry was arraigned Saturday (Nov. 20) and is being held in the Oakland County Jail on $7,500 bond, cash or surety.

“I am pleased that in concert with our law enforcement partners, these numerous criminal events were tied together and matched him as the suspect,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “This man is a serial sex offender and needs to go away for a long time.”

Ad

MSP obtained a warrant Friday (Nov. 19) charging Terry for an incident that happened in Groveland Township two days prior.

Officials said Terry cooperated with police on all three incidents. He was identified by a family member in the Groveland Township incident, they said.