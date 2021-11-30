Morning Briefing Nov. 30, 2021: Whitmer pushes vaccines, not mandates amid Michigan COVID surge

With Michigan in the middle of a fourth wave of COVID, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in Metro Detroit to talk about the crisis. She is pleading for Michigan residents to get vaccinated and wear masks while indoors.

With Michigan in the middle of yet another surge of COVID-19, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was here in Metro Detroit on Monday talking about the ongoing crisis. Whitmer once again urged residents to get vaccinated and to wear masks while indoors. She also discussed her approach to the surge, and how the state plans to deal with the omicron variant.

Whitmer doubled-down on her stance that no mask mandate is necessary at this point. She said the omicron variant is a concern, but said we have the tools to battle it.

“All the information is that these vaccines still hold up well against all the variants that have come and gone, but viruses mutate and that’s why wearing a mask while you’re inside is crucial,” Whitmer said. “Our COVID numbers are too high, they’ve always been too high.”

The concern about the impact of the omicron variant is global as beds are filling to near capacity. Henry Ford Health Dr. Dennis Cunningham said on a 1 to 10 scale:

“I’m probably going to give this an 8 out of 10 because there are so many mutations here. And as I’m lookin at the different mutations and what they code for, it has me a bit concerned,” said Cunningham.

University of Michigan Dr. Arnold Monto, who is the chair of the FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee, said he is concerned, too, but not panicked.

“What we do know is there are a number of changes in this virus. It is a different virus in many respects from even the delta virus. But we don’t know what it’s gonna do, and that’s the problem,” said Monto.

It could be a coworker, a neighbor, a friend or someone you see at church -- nearly 40 percent of households in Michigan struggle to pay for basic housing needs including utility bills.

That’s according to THAW, the Heat and Warmth Fund, who helps people in an energy crisis pay their utility bills, and with the pandemic continuing, the need is great this year.

That’s why Local 4 is teaming up with THAW for the Gift of Warmth telethon Tuesday, November 30 from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. All money raised will help people in our community who are struggling to keep the lights or heat on this winter. THAW says about 90 cents of every dollar we raise will go to a Michigan resident or family in need.

The number to call between 5 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday is 1-888-579-4950. THAW staff and volunteers will work in a virtual phone bank, taking calls remotely to keep everyone safe.

You can also donate online: Donate Online - ThawFund.

Michigan reported 25,329 new cases of COVID-19 and 137 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 5,065.8 cases over the past five days.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,301,593, including 23,732 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,276,264 cases and 23,595 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Read the latest COVID report here.