Southfield student arrested after gun brought onto high school campus

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A student at the Southfield Regional Academic Campus was arrested Wednesday for bringing a gun on school campus.

At about 12:30 p.m., the Southfield Police School Resource Officers received a call from the school’s principal who received a tip that the student was walking around with a loaded gun.

The Schools Resource Officers, alongside school administrators, were able to locate the student in the middle of class and accompanied him to the primary office, where the 17-year-old senior turned over a pistol he had stuffed in his coat.

Although the chamber was empty, there were three bullets found inside the magazine. According to authorities, the student claims to have found the gun and had no intention of using it.

The student was later arrested and taken into police custody at the Southfield Police Department. He is being held at the Oakland County Children’s Village, a juvenile detention center.

Ad

This incident came one day after the tragic event at Oxford High School where four students were fatally shot by a classmate. Seven others were wounded.