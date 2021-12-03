Live stream: Charging decision to be announced parents of suspected Oxford High School shooter

The Oakland County prosecutor expects to decide soon whether or not charges will be issued against the parents of the Oxford High School shooting suspect.

The parents of the student accused of opening fire at Oxford High School on Tuesday, fatally wounding four students and injuring several other people, could face charges for their role in the tragedy.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald is expected to announce her charging decision on Friday for the parents of Ethan Crumbley, 15, a sophomore student at Oxford High School who was charged as an adult in the shooting.

The teen is accused of firing dozens of rounds from a 9 mm Sig Sauer SP2022 pistol that was recently purchased by his father on Tuesday, fatally striking four fellow students and wounding seven other people, including a teacher. Crumbley has been charged as an adult with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Prosecutor McDonald believes that the teen’s access to the weapon goes beyond negligence. During a video message Thursday night, McDonald said, “It’s just not enough to charge this shooter,” implying that charges were likely to be brought against at least one of Crumbley’s parents.

The prosecutor also emphasized that new evidence revealed that the shooting could have been prevented.

“... the information that will be announced (Friday) will also disclose that (the shooting) probably could have been prevented, and that is unconscionable,” McDonald said.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said earlier this week that Crumbley met with administrators on Monday and Tuesday regarding concerning behavior from the student. The teen’s parents reportedly joined the Tuesday meeting in person.

Crumbley is believed to have had the pistol purchased by his father with him during that meeting.

Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne said in a video Thursday night that “no discipline was warranted” for the student following the meeting -- but Prosecutor McDonald said she finds it difficult to believe that the meeting did not raise more concern.

“It’s hard to look at ... what was produced at that meeting ... and say that there was no concern,” McDonald said in a video message Thursday night. “Unfortunately, (Ethan Crumbley) was allowed to go back to class. And we now know that he had a weapon with him.”

Superintendent Throne says the community is taking time to grieve and process everything that happened this week. He said Thursday that funerals are expected to take place within the next week for the four students killed in the shooting: Hana St. Juliana, 14, Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17.

Oxford High School is reportedly not expected to reopen to students for weeks.

