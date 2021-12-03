Involuntary manslaughter charges filed against parents of Oxford High School shooting suspect

OXFORD, Mich. – A prosecutor has filed charges against the parents of the Oxford High School shooting suspect for involuntary manslaughter in connection with the deaths of four students.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald on Friday announced charges against the parents of Ethan Crumbley, 15, who is accused of killing four fellow students and injuring seven others on Tuesday afternoon in the hallways of Oxford High School.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are being charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, according to prosecutors.

Ethan Crumbley is accused of firing dozens of rounds from a 9 mm Sig Sauer SP2022 pistol that was recently purchased by his father, fatally striking four students and wounding six students a teacher.

Crumbley has been charged as an adult with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

McDonald said the teen’s access to the weapon goes beyond negligence. During a video message Thursday night, McDonald said, “It’s just not enough to charge this shooter,” implying charges were likely to be brought against at least one of his parents.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said earlier this week that Ethan Crumbley, a sophomore at the high school, met with administrators on Monday and Tuesday regarding concerning behavior. The teen’s parents reportedly joined the Tuesday meeting in person.

Ethan Crumbley is believed to have had the pistol purchased by his father with him during that meeting.

Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne said in a video Thursday night that “no discipline was warranted” for the student following the meeting -- but Prosecutor McDonald said she finds it difficult to believe that the meeting did not raise more concern.

“It’s hard to look at ... what was produced at that meeting ... and say that there was no concern,” McDonald said in a video message Thursday night. “Unfortunately, (Ethan Crumbley) was allowed to go back to class, and we now know that he had a weapon with him.”

The prosecutor also emphasized new evidence revealed that the shooting likely could have been prevented.

“... the information that will be announced (Friday) will also disclose that (the shooting) probably could have been prevented, and that is unconscionable,” McDonald said.

Superintendent Throne says the community is taking time to grieve and process everything that happened this week. He said Thursday that funerals are expected to take place within the next week for the four students killed in the shooting: Hana St. Juliana, 14, Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17.

Oxford High School is reportedly not expected to reopen to students for weeks.

“This high school is a wreck right now. Maybe the best way to describe it is, it’s like a war zone,” Throne said in the video. “We’re working as quickly as possible. We’ll be in communication some more in the future, but at this point, allow yourself time to be with your families, be with one another, give grace to one another.”

