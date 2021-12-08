28º

Local News

Morning Briefing Dec. 8, 2021: Detroit bus driver stabbed by passenger; Pfizer says booster offers protection against omicron variant

Here are this morning’s top stories

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Morning Briefing, Morning News, Michigan News, Detroit News, News, Newsstand, Local, Headlines, Top Stories, Detroit, Michigan, Michigan Weather, Detroit Weather

DDOT driver stabbed by passenger who was told to get off bus, officials say

A Detroit Department of Transportation driver was stabbed Wednesday by a passenger who was told to get off the bus, officials said.

Read the report here.

Pfizer says COVID booster offers protection against omicron

Pfizer said Wednesday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine may offer important protection against the new omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective.

Read more here.

Oxford High School shooting: A look inside the manhunt for the parents of the suspected shooter

The investigation into the Oxford High School shooting that left four students dead and seven other people injured is ongoing.

The 15-year-old suspect’s parents, James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley are in custody following their arrest in Detroit early Saturday morning. When they were charged with involuntary manslaughter, police were unable to locate them.

See the story here.

No classes at Walled Lake Central High School Wednesday after false report of shots fired

Walled Lake Central High School is closed for the day on Wednesday after going into lockdown Tuesday over a false report of shots fired.

Learn more here.

Man struck by hit-and-run driver, second car while walking along Monroe County road

A man was struck by a hit-and-run driver and then hit by a second car while walking along a road in Monroe County, police said.

Read more here.

Rocket Companies calls insider trading lawsuit against Dan Gilbert ‘false and preposterous’

The Detroit Police and Fire Pension Fund is suing billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert and alleging insider trading, according to a report.

Learn more here.

Weather forecast: Snowy Wednesday start, mostly dry day

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

COVID in Michigan 🦠

Michigan reported 16,590 new cases of COVID-19 and 127 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 5,530 cases over a three-day period. Of the 127 deaths announced Monday, 47 were identified during a review of records.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,353,156, including 24,494 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,336,566 cases and 24,367 deaths, as of Friday.

Read the latest COVID report here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email