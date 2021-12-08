Morning Briefing Dec. 8, 2021: Detroit bus driver stabbed by passenger; Pfizer says booster offers protection against omicron variant

A Detroit Department of Transportation driver was stabbed Wednesday by a passenger who was told to get off the bus, officials said.

Pfizer said Wednesday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine may offer important protection against the new omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective.

The investigation into the Oxford High School shooting that left four students dead and seven other people injured is ongoing.

The 15-year-old suspect’s parents, James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley are in custody following their arrest in Detroit early Saturday morning. When they were charged with involuntary manslaughter, police were unable to locate them.

Walled Lake Central High School is closed for the day on Wednesday after going into lockdown Tuesday over a false report of shots fired.

A man was struck by a hit-and-run driver and then hit by a second car while walking along a road in Monroe County, police said.

The Detroit Police and Fire Pension Fund is suing billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert and alleging insider trading, according to a report.

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 16,590 new cases of COVID-19 and 127 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 5,530 cases over a three-day period. Of the 127 deaths announced Monday, 47 were identified during a review of records.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,353,156, including 24,494 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,336,566 cases and 24,367 deaths, as of Friday.

Read the latest COVID report here.