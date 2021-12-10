40º

Family, friends gather to remember 17-year-old Oxford High School shooting victim Justin Shilling: ‘A hometown hero’

Friends say Justin Shilling was gentle, caring

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

A funeral was held Thursday night for a 17-year-old boy killed in the Oxford High School shooting.

Justin Charles Shilling’s funeral was held at the Boulder Pointe Golf Club in Oxford and live streamed at the family’s request.

“You being here to honor a hometown hero deeply touches his family,” a

Family, friends, teachers, teammates and coaches were there for the emotional funeral. Justin Shilling was a senior at Oxford High School and the co-captain of the bowling team.

Read: Family of Oxford High School shooting victim Justin Shilling: ‘His potential was boundless’

Members of his golf team carried his clubs one-by-one and placed them in his bag. His bowling team also attended with a special ball and headpin.

Justin Shilling touched many lives. He was remembered as the one who lit up the room when he smiled. He had a gentleness and caring about him that was recounted in a story from when he was in middle school.

There was a 7th grade teacher had shoulder surgery. Justin Shilling volunteered to write the lesson plan on the board and then carried her belongings to her vehicle. As the teacher recovered he checked on her throughout the year.

Justin Shilling was an organ donor. An honor walk was held on Dec. 3: “Justin Shilling. Be a hero. Give the gift of life.”

