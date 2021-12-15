Morning Briefing Dec. 15, 2021: Utica bus driver crashes school bus with dozens on board; More students charged for school threats in Wayne County

A Utica Community Schools bus driver was arrested Tuesday after her bus was found off the road where it struck a street sign. Sterling Heights police said the bus had 30-40 students from Henry Ford II High School onboard at the time of the crash.

Read the report here.

💻 Live stream @ 10:15: Henry Ford Health officials give COVID update

Tuesday marked exactly two weeks since four students were killed and seven people were injured in a shooting at Oxford High School. Parents and community members were given time to speak at a school board meeting Tuesday night.

See the report here.

Ad

Four more students have been charged in connection with threats directed at middle and high schools throughout Wayne County.

Read more here.

A man was killed and a woman was injured Tuesday when an SUV rear-ended an Amish buggy in Michigan, police said.

See more here.

Southeastern Michigan counties are once again facing windy conditions Wednesday night, days after strong winds caused widespread power outages and damage throughout the region.

Learn more here.

Ad

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 16,143 new cases of COVID-19 and 160 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 5,381 cases over a three-day period. Of the 160 deaths announced Monday, 36 were identified during a review of records.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,396,467, including 25,240 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,380,324 cases and 25,080 deaths, as of Friday.

Read the latest COVID report here.