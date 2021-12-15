51º

Prosecutor charges 6 more students for school threats across Wayne County

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Six more students have been charged in connection with threats directed at schools across Wayne County.

A 15-year-old boy from Denby High School in Detroit has been charged with intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students and malicious use of a telecommunications device for a Tuesday (Dec. 14) threat, officials said.

A 13-year-old girl from Garden City Middle School has been charged with intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students and malicious use of a telecommunications device for a Monday threat, according to authorities.

A 17-year-old girl from Henry Ford High School in Detroit has been charged with intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students and malicious use of a telecommunications device for a Tuesday threat, prosecutors said.

An 11-year-old boy from O.W. Best Middle School in Dearborn Heights has been charged with intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students in connection with a Tuesday threat, according to police.

A 13-year-old boy from Fostering Leadership Academy in Redford has been charged with two counts of intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students in connection with a Tuesday threat, according to police.

A 14-year-old boy from Harper Woods High School has been charged with intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students and malicious use of a telecommunications device for a Tuesday threat, authorities said.

Preliminary examinations for all six students were held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Juvenile Detention Center.

