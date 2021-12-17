16-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl charged in connection with Wayne County school threats

Lockers in the hallway of a school.

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Two students, a 16-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, have been charged in connection with threats directed at Wayne County schools.

Prosecutors said a 16-year-old boy from Redford Union High School has been charged with intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students for a Thursday (Dec. 16) threat.

A 12-year-old girl from Cornerstone Jefferson-Douglass Academy in Detroit has been charged with disturbance in school for an incident on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Preliminary examinations for both students were scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Juvenile Detention Center, officials said.

More school threat charges: