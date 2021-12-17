43º

Local News

16-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl charged in connection with Wayne County school threats

Wayne County prosecutor announces more school threat charges

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Redford, Wayne County, Local, Schools, School Threats, Crime, Kym Worthy, Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Redford Union High School, Cornerstone Jefferson-Douglass Academy
Lockers in the hallway of a school. (WDIV)

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Two students, a 16-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, have been charged in connection with threats directed at Wayne County schools.

Prosecutors said a 16-year-old boy from Redford Union High School has been charged with intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students for a Thursday (Dec. 16) threat.

A 12-year-old girl from Cornerstone Jefferson-Douglass Academy in Detroit has been charged with disturbance in school for an incident on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Preliminary examinations for both students were scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Juvenile Detention Center, officials said.

More school threat charges:

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email