16-year-old boy, 12-year-old girl charged in connection with Wayne County school threats

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Two students, a 16-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, have been charged in connection with threats directed at Wayne County schools.
Prosecutors said a 16-year-old boy from Redford Union High School has been charged with intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students for a Thursday (Dec. 16) threat.
A 12-year-old girl from Cornerstone Jefferson-Douglass Academy in Detroit has been charged with disturbance in school for an incident on Tuesday, according to authorities.
Preliminary examinations for both students were scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Juvenile Detention Center, officials said.
More school threat charges: