Ex-Detroit police detective charged with bribery in connection with towing probe

DETROIT – A former Detroit police detective has been charged with bribery in connection with the federal probe into a Detroit corruption scandal.

Acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin on Friday announced that ex-Detroit police detective Michael Pacteles, 44, is accused of accepting bribes from a towing company operator during his time with the department. A criminal complaint against Pacteles alleges that the Southfield man agreed to provide favors for the towing company operator in return for bribes, including a vehicle and $3,200.

“For instance, instead of properly recovering stolen vehicles from the towing company operator’s possession, Pacteles removed them from the DPD database that showed they were stolen,” a press release from the Department of Justice reads Friday. “Pacteles also agreed to provide the towing company operator with information about vehicles from the Michigan Law Enforcement Information Network (or LEIN), a restricted law enforcement database.”

Ad

Officials say Pacteles resigned from the Detroit Police Department in 2020.

Pacteles, who is now a police officer with the Hamtramck Police Department, was charged Tuesday with bribery. The charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The man is the fifth person to be charged in connection with a federal probe called “Operation Northern Hook,” which is an investigation into bribery and extortion within Detroit City Hall and the city’s towing operations.

More: A look inside Detroit’s towing scandal: How the scheme worked

“I am disappointed with these allegations but fully supportive of this investigation. I would like to emphasize, that the alleged actions of one former officers does not represent the vast majority of the exceptional men and women of the Detroit Police Department who go above and beyond the call of duty for our community each and every day. We will continue to fully cooperate with our federal partners to ensure that Detroit Police Department employees involved with alleged corruption and misconduct are held accountable for their actions. The Detroit Police Department takes pride in our transparency and aspire to achieve high standards of service and accountability and recognize that these alleged actions fall far short of those goals.” James White, Chief of Detroit police

Former city councilman Andre Spivey, 47, plead guilty to bribery charges in September. He admitted to conspiring with a member of his staff to commit bribery by accepting more than $35,000 in bribe payments in connection with city council’s oversight of towing in Detroit.

Ad

Two police officers have also been charged. Lt. John F. Kennedy, 56, of Rochester Hills, was serving as the supervisor in command of the department’s integrity unit when officials said he conspired with Officer Daniel S. Vickers, 54, of Livonia, to commit bribery. Kennedy held the position from 2017 to March 2018 at the Seventh Precinct.

“The vast majority of police officers are hardworking dedicated public servants,” Mohsin said in a statement Friday. “Our office is committed to prosecuting those officers who cast a stain on these officers and who betray the public trust by accepting bribes. Today’s criminal complaint shows our office’s commitment to that goal.”

Related: Detroit police chief calls for sweeping changes amid ongoing towing scandal

Ad

The investigation is ongoing.

You can read the entire criminal complaint against Pacteles below.

Previous coverage: