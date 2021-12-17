How music is being used to show support for the Oxford community

Support for the families impacted by the Oxford High School shooting has been pouring in from around Metro Detroit and the country.

A second wave of support is coming in -- and it’s in the form of music. The Oxford schools fight song was written in 1944 by student Martin Kozac.

A band director reached out and asked for the fight song to learn it.

The idea was brought up to post the fight song as a way to show support for the Oxford community. Now, videos of the fight song are being shared from all over the country.

Michigan State University, University of Michigan and Central Michigan University also contributed -- the schools have Oxford alumni in their bands.

