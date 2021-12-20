Morning Briefing Dec. 20, 2021: Canada changes vaccinated traveler requirements for crossing border

FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, vehicles enter the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in Detroit to travel to Canada. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

The Canadian government is reinstating testing requirements for vaccinated travelers returning to the country after short foreign trips.

Effective December 21, 2021, at 12:01 am (EST): All Canadians returning from short trips must take a molecular pre-entry test. The test can’t be taken in Canada before you leave.

Travelers are eligible to enter or return to Canada if they qualify as a fully vaccinated traveler.

Christmas will be a little brighter for a Detroit family that was devastated during the pandemic.

Shortly after giving birth to her sixth child, a young mother died of COVID-19. After seeing the family’s story on Local 4, the community came together to show their support. And Santa Claus visited their home early this year.

Days before Christmas, Mia Crutcher’s home is quiet -- but the memories of her daughter are everywhere.

Detroit police surrounded a Sunoco gas station Sunday night after getting a call about a woman inside the store with a gun.

The station is located at the intersection of Hayes Street and 7 mile Road on Detroit’s east side.

“She was waving a gun at a number of customers inside, as well as a store employee,” said Detroit Police Chief James White. “It was described as she was terrorizing people as they entered and exit the store.”

The NHL and its players association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of two more teams on Sunday for a total of seven in hopes of salvaging the season as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league.

The Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs were added to the list of teams told to shut down operations, joining the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, Calgary Flames, Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins.

Steve Yzerman: Why are we even testing for guys that have no symptoms?

Michigan reported 12,649 new cases of COVID-19 and 254 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 6,325 cases over a two-day period. Of the 254 deaths announced Friday, 159 were identified during a review of records.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,420,838, including 25,824 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,408,189 cases and 25,570 deaths, as of Wednesday.

